Millikin University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Millikin University.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Millikin University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Millikin University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Millikin University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.