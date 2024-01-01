Will you get into Mills College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mills College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mills College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mills College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mills College.

School Average Average SAT 1160.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mills College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mills College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Mills College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.