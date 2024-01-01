Will you get into Misericordia University?

Misericordia University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Misericordia University.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Misericordia University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Misericordia University is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Misericordia University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.