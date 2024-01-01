Will you get into Missouri Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri Baptist.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri Baptist’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Missouri Baptist Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri Baptist.

For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri Baptist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 845.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri Baptist?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri Baptist is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Missouri Baptist is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.