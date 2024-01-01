Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Missouri Baptist University

Will you enjoy Missouri Baptist University as a transfer student?

Missouri Baptist University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Missouri Baptist. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Missouri Baptist.

Missouri Baptist University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Missouri Baptist, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Missouri Baptist University, click here

Can you transfer into Missouri Baptist University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Missouri Baptist? Missouri Baptist requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Missouri Baptist also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Missouri Baptist requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Missouri Baptist University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Missouri Baptist transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Missouri Baptist University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Missouri Baptist received 745 transfer applicants. The school accepted 462 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Missouri Baptist is 62.01%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Missouri Baptist. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Missouri Baptist University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 462 accepted transfer students, 367 students enrolled - that means the yield was 79.44%. Missouri Baptist accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Missouri Baptist University transfer GPA requirements? Missouri Baptist requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Missouri Baptist requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Missouri Baptist Missouri Baptist has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Missouri Baptist? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Missouri Baptist. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Missouri Baptist is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Missouri Baptist then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Missouri Baptist Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Missouri Baptist website for more info.

Missouri Baptist accepts 62.01% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Missouri Baptist, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.37. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Missouri Baptist students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 410 520 465 SAT Reading 410 540 475 2018 Total SAT Score 820 1060 940 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 47 41 Missouri Baptist University’s average SAT score is 940. To be a competitive applicant for Missouri Baptist University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Missouri Baptist University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College