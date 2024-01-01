Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Missouri State University-Springfield

Missouri State University-Springfield Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Missouri State University-Springfield.

Missouri State University-Springfield chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Missouri State University-Springfield CampusReel At Missouri State University-Springfield, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Missouri State University-Springfield, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Missouri State University-Springfield? Missouri State University-Springfield requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Missouri State University-Springfield also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Missouri State University-Springfield requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Missouri State University-Springfield’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Missouri State University-Springfield transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 20 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 20 Summer Transfer Deadline May 20 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Missouri State University-Springfield’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Missouri State University-Springfield received 2517 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2407 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Missouri State University-Springfield is 95.63%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Missouri State University-Springfield. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Missouri State University-Springfield transfer GPA requirements? Missouri State University-Springfield requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Missouri State University-Springfield requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Missouri State University-Springfield Missouri State University-Springfield has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Missouri State University-Springfield? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Missouri State University-Springfield. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Springfield... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Missouri State University-Springfield is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Missouri State University-Springfield then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Missouri State University-Springfield Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Missouri State University-Springfield website for more info.

Missouri State University-Springfield accepts 95.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Missouri State University-Springfield, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.68 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.83. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Missouri State University-Springfield students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 613 551 SAT Reading 465 615 540 2018 Total SAT Score 955 1228 1091 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 Missouri State University-Springfield’s average SAT score is 1091. To be a competitive applicant for Missouri State University-Springfield your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

