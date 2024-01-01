Will you get into Moody Bible Institute?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Moody Bible Institute.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Moody Bible Institute’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Moody Bible Institute Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Moody Bible Institute.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Moody Bible Institute?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Moody Bible Institute is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Moody Bible Institute is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.