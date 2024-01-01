Will you get into Mount Holyoke College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MHC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MHC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
MHC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into MHC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Holyoke College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.81
Is your high school GPA good enough for MHC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at MHC is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and MHC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into MHC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Mount Holyoke College
Will I get into MHC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Mount Holyoke College
Will I get into MHC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Mount Holyoke College
Will I get into MHC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Mount Holyoke College
Will I get into MHC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mount Holyoke College