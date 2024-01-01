Will you get into Mount Holyoke College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MHC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MHC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MHC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MHC.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.81

Is your high school GPA good enough for MHC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MHC is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and MHC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.