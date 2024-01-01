Will you get into Multnomah University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Multnomah University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Multnomah University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Multnomah University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Multnomah University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Multnomah University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Multnomah University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.