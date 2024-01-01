Will you get into New Jersey Institute of Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NJIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NJIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NJIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NJIT.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for NJIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NJIT is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NJIT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NJIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology
Will I get into NJIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey Institute of Technology