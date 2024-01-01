Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into New Jersey Institute of Technology

Will you enjoy New Jersey Institute of Technology as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to NJIT. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to NJIT.

New Jersey Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At NJIT, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for New Jersey Institute of Technology, click here

Can you transfer into New Jersey Institute of Technology Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for NJIT? NJIT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, NJIT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. NJIT requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down NJIT transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is New Jersey Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, NJIT received 2146 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1459 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for NJIT is 67.99%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into NJIT. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

New Jersey Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1459 accepted transfer students, 875 students enrolled - that means the yield was 59.97%. NJIT accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the New Jersey Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements? NJIT requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, NJIT requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for NJIT NJIT has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to NJIT? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to NJIT. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Newark... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at NJIT is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to NJIT then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into NJIT Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the NJIT website for more info.

NJIT accepts 67.99% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into NJIT, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of NJIT students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 590 680 635 SAT Reading 520 630 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1310 1210 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 31 28 ACT Reading 23 32 27 2018 Total ACT Score 48 63 55 New Jersey Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1210. To be a competitive applicant for New Jersey Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

New Jersey Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College