New York University (NYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to New York University (NYU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to New York University (NYU).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At New York University (NYU), 3.19% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into New York University (NYU)
What are the transfer requirements for New York University (NYU)?
New York University (NYU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, New York University (NYU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
New York University (NYU) requires a minimum of 16 credits.
What are New York University (NYU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down New York University (NYU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|April 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for New York University (NYU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to New York University (NYU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 15
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is New York University (NYU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, New York University (NYU) received 8138 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2004 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for New York University (NYU) is 24.63%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into New York University (NYU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2004 accepted transfer students, 922 students enrolled - that means the yield was 46.01%.
New York University (NYU) accepts 25 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the New York University (NYU) transfer GPA requirements?
New York University (NYU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, New York University (NYU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for New York University (NYU)
New York University (NYU) has noted the additional policies: Steinhardt Sch of Culture, Education, and Human Development offers articulation agreement with metropolitan New York City area community colleges..
Will you enjoy transferring to New York University (NYU)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to New York University (NYU).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at New York University (NYU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into New York University (NYU)
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
New York University (NYU) website
for more info.
New York University (NYU) accepts 24.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into New York University (NYU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.62 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.76. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of New York University (NYU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|630
|760
|695
|SAT Reading
|620
|720
|670
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1250
|1480
|1365
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
New York University (NYU)’s average SAT score is 1365. To be a competitive applicant for New York University (NYU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
