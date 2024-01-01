Will you get accepted?

North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to NCAT. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to NCAT.

North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At NCAT, 37.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), click here

What are the transfer requirements for NCAT? NCAT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, NCAT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. NCAT requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down NCAT transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, NCAT received 1601 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1302 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for NCAT is 81.32%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into NCAT. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) transfer GPA requirements? NCAT requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, NCAT requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for NCAT NCAT has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to NCAT? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to NCAT. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Greensboro... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at NCAT is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to NCAT then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into NCAT Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the NCAT website for more info.

NCAT accepts 81.32% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into NCAT, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.61 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.75. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of NCAT students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 510 470 SAT Reading 420 500 460 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1010 930 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 22 19 ACT Reading 16 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 33 43 38 North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)’s average SAT score is 930. To be a competitive applicant for North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

