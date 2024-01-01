Will you get into North Carolina Central University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into North Carolina Central University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for North Carolina Central University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

North Carolina Central University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into North Carolina Central University.

For a more detailed breakdown of North Carolina Central University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 875.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.27

Is your high school GPA good enough for North Carolina Central University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at North Carolina Central University is 3.27 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. North Carolina Central University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.