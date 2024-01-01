Will you get accepted?

North Central College (NCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At NCC, 33.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for NCC? NCC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, NCC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. NCC requires a minimum of 27 credits.

What are North Central College (NCC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down NCC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is North Central College (NCC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, NCC received 1013 transfer applicants. The school accepted 572 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for NCC is 56.47%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into NCC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the North Central College (NCC) transfer GPA requirements? NCC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, NCC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for NCC NCC has noted the additional policies: Minimum composite ACT score of 20 required of transfers with fewer than 27 quarter hours..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to NCC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Naperville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at NCC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into NCC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the NCC website for more info.

NCC accepts 56.47% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into NCC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.62 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.76. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of NCC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 580 540 SAT Reading 480 590 535 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1170 1075 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 54 48 North Central College (NCC)’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for North Central College (NCC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

