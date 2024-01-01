Will you get into Northwest Christian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NCU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NCU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NCU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northwest Christian University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 992.5 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for NCU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NCU is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.