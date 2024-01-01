Will you get into Northwest Christian University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NCU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NCU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NCU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northwest Christian University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|992.5
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for NCU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NCU is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NCU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University
Will I get into NCU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Christian University