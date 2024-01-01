Will you get into Northwood University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northwood University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northwood University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northwood University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northwood University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northwood University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northwood University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northwood University is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Northwood University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.