Will you get into Ohio Valley University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ohio Valley University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ohio Valley University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ohio Valley University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ohio Valley University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ohio Valley University is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Ohio Valley University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.