Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU).

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.