Will you get into Ohio Wesleyan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into OWU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

OWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into OWU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Ohio Wesleyan University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for OWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at OWU is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and OWU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.