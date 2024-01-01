Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Ohio Wesleyan University

Will you enjoy Ohio Wesleyan University as a transfer student?

Ohio Wesleyan University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to OWU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to OWU.

Ohio Wesleyan University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At OWU, 6.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Ohio Wesleyan University, click here

Can you transfer into Ohio Wesleyan University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for OWU? OWU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, OWU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. OWU requires a minimum of 4 credits.

What are Ohio Wesleyan University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down OWU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Ohio Wesleyan University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, OWU received 123 transfer applicants. The school accepted 62 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for OWU is 50.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into OWU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Ohio Wesleyan University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 62 accepted transfer students, 33 students enrolled - that means the yield was 53.23%. OWU accepts 51 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Ohio Wesleyan University transfer GPA requirements? OWU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, OWU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for OWU OWU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to OWU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to OWU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Delaware... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at OWU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to OWU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into OWU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the OWU website for more info.

OWU accepts 50.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into OWU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of OWU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 630 570 SAT Reading 530 640 585 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1270 1155 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 27 24 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 43 55 49 Ohio Wesleyan University’s average SAT score is 1155. To be a competitive applicant for Ohio Wesleyan University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Ohio Wesleyan University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College