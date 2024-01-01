Will you get into Pacific University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pacific.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pacific’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pacific Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pacific.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pacific University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.69

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pacific?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pacific is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Pacific is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.