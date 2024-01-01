Will you get into Palm Beach Atlantic University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Palm Beach Atlantic.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Palm Beach Atlantic’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Palm Beach Atlantic Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Palm Beach Atlantic.
For a more detailed breakdown of Palm Beach Atlantic University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1060.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for Palm Beach Atlantic?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Palm Beach Atlantic is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Palm Beach Atlantic is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University
Will I get into Palm Beach Atlantic with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Palm Beach Atlantic University