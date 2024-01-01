Will you get into Palm Beach Atlantic University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Palm Beach Atlantic.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Palm Beach Atlantic’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Palm Beach Atlantic Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Palm Beach Atlantic.

For a more detailed breakdown of Palm Beach Atlantic University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Palm Beach Atlantic?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Palm Beach Atlantic is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Palm Beach Atlantic is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.