Will you get into Point Loma Nazarene University?
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PLNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
PLNU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into PLNU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1135.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for PLNU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at PLNU is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and PLNU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University
-
Will I get into PLNU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Point Loma Nazarene University