Will you get into Point Loma Nazarene University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into PLNU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PLNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

PLNU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into PLNU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Point Loma Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1135.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for PLNU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at PLNU is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and PLNU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.