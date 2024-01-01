Will you get into Point Park University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Point Park University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Point Park University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Point Park University.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Point Park University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Point Park University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Point Park University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.