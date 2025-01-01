Reinhardt University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Reinhardt University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Reinhardt University admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
860.0 - 1050.0
ACT
18.0 - 22.0
GPA
3.28

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Reinhardt University.

Will you get into Reinhardt University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Reinhardt University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Reinhardt University

Is your high school GPA good enough for Reinhardt University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Reinhardt University is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Reinhardt University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Will I get into Reinhardt University with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Reinhardt University

Try these schools too