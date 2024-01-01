Will you get into Rider University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rider University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rider University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rider University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rider University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rider University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rider University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rider University is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Rider University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.