Will you get into Rider University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rider University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rider University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rider University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rider University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rider University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1010.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.38
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rider University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rider University is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Rider University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Rider University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Rider University
Will I get into Rider University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rider University