Will you get into Roberts Wesleyan College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Roberts Wesleyan College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Roberts Wesleyan College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Roberts Wesleyan College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Roberts Wesleyan College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Roberts Wesleyan College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Roberts Wesleyan College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Roberts Wesleyan College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Roberts Wesleyan College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.