Will you get into Roberts Wesleyan College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Roberts Wesleyan College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Roberts Wesleyan College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Roberts Wesleyan College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Roberts Wesleyan College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Roberts Wesleyan College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1065.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Roberts Wesleyan College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Roberts Wesleyan College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Roberts Wesleyan College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College
-
Will I get into Roberts Wesleyan College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Roberts Wesleyan College