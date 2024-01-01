Will you get into Rochester College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rochester College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rochester College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rochester College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rochester College.

School Average Average SAT 897.5 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rochester College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rochester College is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Rochester College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.