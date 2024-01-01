Will you get into Rollins College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rollins.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rollins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rollins Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rollins.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rollins College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rollins?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rollins is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Rollins does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Rollins College
-
Will I get into Rollins with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Rollins College