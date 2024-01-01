Will you get into Rollins College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rollins.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rollins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rollins Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rollins.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rollins?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rollins is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Rollins does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.