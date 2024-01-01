Will you get into Rutgers University-Newark?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rutgers University-Newark.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rutgers University-Newark’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rutgers University-Newark Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rutgers University-Newark.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rutgers University-Newark admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rutgers University-Newark?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rutgers University-Newark is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Rutgers University-Newark is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.