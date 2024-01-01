Will you get into Rutgers University-Newark?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rutgers University-Newark.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rutgers University-Newark’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rutgers University-Newark Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rutgers University-Newark.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rutgers University-Newark admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.33
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rutgers University-Newark?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rutgers University-Newark is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Rutgers University-Newark is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark
-
Will I get into Rutgers University-Newark with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Rutgers University-Newark