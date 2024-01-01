Will you get accepted?

Rutgers University-Newark Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Rutgers University-Newark. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Rutgers University-Newark.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Rutgers University-Newark, 13.65% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Rutgers University-Newark, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Rutgers University-Newark? Rutgers University-Newark requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Rutgers University-Newark also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Rutgers University-Newark requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Rutgers University-Newark’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rutgers University-Newark transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Rutgers University-Newark’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Rutgers University-Newark received 4620 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2921 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rutgers University-Newark is 63.23%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rutgers University-Newark. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Rutgers University-Newark transfer GPA requirements? Rutgers University-Newark requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Rutgers University-Newark requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Rutgers University-Newark Rutgers University-Newark has noted the additional policies: Full credits granted for students with associate degrees from New Jersey community colleges within school's transfer program..

Will you enjoy transferring to Rutgers University-Newark? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rutgers University-Newark. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Newark... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Rutgers University-Newark is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Rutgers University-Newark then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rutgers University-Newark Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Rutgers University-Newark website for more info.

Rutgers University-Newark accepts 63.23% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Rutgers University-Newark, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.33 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.46. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rutgers University-Newark students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 600 555 SAT Reading 510 590 550 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1190 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 Rutgers University-Newark’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for Rutgers University-Newark your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

