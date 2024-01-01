Will you get into Saint John Fisher College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fisher’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fisher Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fisher.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fisher?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fisher is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Fisher is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.