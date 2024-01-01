Will you get into Saint Norbert College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Norbert College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Norbert College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Norbert College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Norbert College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Norbert College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Norbert College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Norbert College is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Saint Norbert College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.