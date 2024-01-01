Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Norbert College

Will you enjoy Saint Norbert College as a transfer student?

Saint Norbert College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Saint Norbert College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Saint Norbert College.

Can you transfer into Saint Norbert College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Saint Norbert College? Saint Norbert College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Saint Norbert College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Saint Norbert College requires a minimum of 40 credits.

What are Saint Norbert College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Saint Norbert College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Norbert College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Saint Norbert College received 67 transfer applicants. The school accepted 46 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Saint Norbert College is 68.66%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Saint Norbert College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Norbert College transfer GPA requirements? Saint Norbert College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Saint Norbert College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Saint Norbert College Saint Norbert College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Saint Norbert College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Saint Norbert College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to De Pere... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Saint Norbert College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Saint Norbert College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Norbert College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Saint Norbert College website for more info.

Saint Norbert College accepts 68.66% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Saint Norbert College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.72. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Saint Norbert College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 610 560 SAT Reading 450 620 535 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1230 1095 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 55 48 Saint Norbert College’s average SAT score is 1095. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Norbert College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

