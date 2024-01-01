Will you get accepted?

Samford University (SU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Samford University (SU).

Samford University (SU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Samford University (SU) CampusReel At Samford University (SU), 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Samford University (SU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Samford University (SU)? Samford University (SU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Samford University (SU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Samford University (SU) requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Samford University (SU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Samford University (SU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Samford University (SU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Samford University (SU) received 319 transfer applicants. The school accepted 223 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Samford University (SU) is 69.91%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Samford University (SU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Samford University (SU) transfer GPA requirements? Samford University (SU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Samford University (SU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Samford University (SU) Samford University (SU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Samford University (SU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Samford University (SU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Birmingham... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Samford University (SU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Samford University (SU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Samford University (SU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Samford University (SU) website for more info.

Samford University (SU) accepts 69.91% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Samford University (SU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.95. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Samford University (SU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 618 559 SAT Reading 520 620 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1238 1129 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 45 58 51 Samford University (SU)’s average SAT score is 1129. To be a competitive applicant for Samford University (SU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

