Will you get into San Jose State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into San Jose State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for San Jose State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

San Jose State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into San Jose State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of San Jose State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for San Jose State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at San Jose State University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and San Jose State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.