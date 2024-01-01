Will you get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

School of the Art Institute of Chicago Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

For a more detailed breakdown of School of the Art Institute of Chicago admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for School of the Art Institute of Chicago?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at School of the Art Institute of Chicago is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and School of the Art Institute of Chicago is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.