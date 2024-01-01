Will you get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago?
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
School of the Art Institute of Chicago Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1165.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.53
Is your high school GPA good enough for School of the Art Institute of Chicago?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at School of the Art Institute of Chicago is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and School of the Art Institute of Chicago is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Will I get into School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at School of the Art Institute of Chicago