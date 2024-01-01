Will you get into Shepherd University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shepherd University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shepherd University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Shepherd University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shepherd University.

School Average Average SAT 981.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Shepherd University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shepherd University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Shepherd University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.