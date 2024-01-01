Will you get accepted?

Shepherd University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Shepherd University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Shepherd University.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Shepherd University, 35.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Shepherd University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Shepherd University? Shepherd University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Shepherd University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Shepherd University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Shepherd University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Shepherd University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 14 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 7 Summer Transfer Deadline May 21 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Shepherd University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Shepherd University received 685 transfer applicants. The school accepted 481 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Shepherd University is 70.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Shepherd University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Shepherd University transfer GPA requirements? Shepherd University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Shepherd University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Shepherd University Shepherd University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Shepherd University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Shepherd University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Shepherdstown... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Shepherd University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Shepherd University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Shepherd University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Shepherd University website for more info.

Shepherd University accepts 70.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Shepherd University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Shepherd University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 530 480 SAT Reading 440 550 495 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1080 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 17 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 48 41 Shepherd University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for Shepherd University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

