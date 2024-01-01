Will you get into Sierra Nevada College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SNC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SNC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SNC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SNC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Sierra Nevada College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.18

Is your high school GPA good enough for SNC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SNC is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SNC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.