Will you get into Sierra Nevada College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SNC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SNC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SNC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SNC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Sierra Nevada College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|985.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.18
Is your high school GPA good enough for SNC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SNC is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SNC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SNC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College
Will I get into SNC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Sierra Nevada College