Will you get into Simmons College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Simmons College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Simmons College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Simmons College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Simmons College.

School Average Average SAT 1150.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Simmons College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Simmons College is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Simmons College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.