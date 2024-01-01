Will you get into South Carolina State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into South Carolina State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for South Carolina State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
South Carolina State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into South Carolina State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of South Carolina State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|760.0
|Average ACT
|15.5
|Average GPA
|3.19
Is your high school GPA good enough for South Carolina State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at South Carolina State University is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. South Carolina State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University
-
Will I get into South Carolina State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at South Carolina State University