Will you get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1070.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.24
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
-
Will I get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale