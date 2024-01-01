Will you get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.