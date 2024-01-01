Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Will you enjoy Southern Illinois University-Carbondale as a transfer student?

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Can you transfer into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale? Southern Illinois University-Carbondale requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale requires a minimum of 26 credits.

What are Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Southern Illinois University-Carbondale transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale received 2079 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2001 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is 96.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale transfer GPA requirements? Southern Illinois University-Carbondale requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Southern Illinois University-Carbondale has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Carbondale... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale website for more info.

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale accepts 96.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.37. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 560 500 SAT Reading 440 570 505 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1130 1005 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 19 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 37 52 44 Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

