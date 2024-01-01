Will you get into Southwestern Adventist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southwestern Adventist University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southwestern Adventist University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southwestern Adventist University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southwestern Adventist University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southwestern Adventist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 890.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southwestern Adventist University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southwestern Adventist University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Southwestern Adventist University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.