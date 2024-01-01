Will you get into Southwestern Adventist University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southwestern Adventist University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southwestern Adventist University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Southwestern Adventist University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southwestern Adventist University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|890.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southwestern Adventist University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southwestern Adventist University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Southwestern Adventist University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University
-
Will I get into Southwestern Adventist University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern Adventist University