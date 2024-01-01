Will you get accepted?

Southwestern Adventist University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Southwestern Adventist University.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Southwestern Adventist University, 95.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Southwestern Adventist University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Southwestern Adventist University? Southwestern Adventist University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Southwestern Adventist University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Southwestern Adventist University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Southwestern Adventist University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Southwestern Adventist University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Southwestern Adventist University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Southwestern Adventist University received 255 transfer applicants. The school accepted 101 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Southwestern Adventist University is 39.61%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Southwestern Adventist University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Southwestern Adventist University transfer GPA requirements? Southwestern Adventist University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Southwestern Adventist University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Southwestern Adventist University Southwestern Adventist University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Southwestern Adventist University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Southwestern Adventist University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Keene... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Southwestern Adventist University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Southwestern Adventist University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Southwestern Adventist University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Southwestern Adventist University website for more info.

Southwestern Adventist University accepts 39.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Southwestern Adventist University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Southwestern Adventist University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 540 490 SAT Reading 470 570 520 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1110 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 16 25 20 2018 Total ACT Score 32 47 39 Southwestern Adventist University’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Southwestern Adventist University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

