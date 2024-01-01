St John's University-New York (SJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to St John's University-New York (SJU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St John's University-New York (SJU).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At St John's University-New York (SJU), 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for St John's University-New York (SJU), click here
Can you transfer into St John's University-New York (SJU)
What are the transfer requirements for St John's University-New York (SJU)?
St John's University-New York (SJU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, St John's University-New York (SJU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
St John's University-New York (SJU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are St John's University-New York (SJU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St John's University-New York (SJU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for St John's University-New York (SJU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to St John's University-New York (SJU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is St John's University-New York (SJU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, St John's University-New York (SJU) received 2172 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1107 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St John's University-New York (SJU) is 50.97%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St John's University-New York (SJU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1107 accepted transfer students, 357 students enrolled - that means the yield was 32.25%.
St John's University-New York (SJU) accepts 51 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of St John's University-New York (SJU)
What are the St John's University-New York (SJU) transfer GPA requirements?
St John's University-New York (SJU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, St John's University-New York (SJU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for St John's University-New York (SJU)
St John's University-New York (SJU) has noted the additional policies: Maximum number of transfer credits and minimum required GPA vary by program. Applications for pharmacy program only accepted for fall semester..
Will you enjoy transferring to St John's University-New York (SJU)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St John's University-New York (SJU).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Queens...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at St John's University-New York (SJU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to St John's University-New York (SJU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into St John's University-New York (SJU)
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
St John's University-New York (SJU) website
for more info.
St John's University-New York (SJU) accepts 50.97% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into St John's University-New York (SJU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St John's University-New York (SJU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|600
|545
|SAT Reading
|480
|580
|530
|2018 Total SAT Score
|970
|1180
|1075
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|27
|24
|ACT Reading
|22
|30
|26
|2018 Total ACT Score
|43
|57
|50
St John's University-New York (SJU)’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for St John's University-New York (SJU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring