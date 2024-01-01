Will you get into West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WCU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WCU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WCU.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for WCU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WCU is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and WCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.