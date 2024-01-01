Will you get into State University of New York at New Paltz?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into State University of New York at New Paltz.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for State University of New York at New Paltz’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
State University of New York at New Paltz Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into State University of New York at New Paltz.
For a more detailed breakdown of State University of New York at New Paltz admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1117.5
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for State University of New York at New Paltz?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at State University of New York at New Paltz is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and State University of New York at New Paltz is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz