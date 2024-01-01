Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Will you get into State University of New York at New Paltz?

Your SAT Score

*optional

Your ACT Score

*optional
Select a score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36

    • Your GPA*

    on a 4.0 scale

    *gpa score is required

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to State University of New York at New Paltz

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted State University of New York at New Paltz

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into State University of New York at New Paltz?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into State University of New York at New Paltz.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for State University of New York at New Paltz’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    State University of New York at New Paltz Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into State University of New York at New Paltz.

    For a more detailed breakdown of State University of New York at New Paltz admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1117.5
    Average ACT 25.0
    Average GPA 3.6

    Is your high school GPA good enough for State University of New York at New Paltz?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at State University of New York at New Paltz is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and State University of New York at New Paltz is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz
    • Will I get into State University of New York at New Paltz with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at State University of New York at New Paltz

    If you’re interested in calculating your chances at State University of New York at New Paltz, try these schools too:

    American University (AU) Chances Calculator
    HU Chances Calculator
    Ramapo College Chances Calculator
    TCNJ Chances Calculator
    Lehman Chances Calculator
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved