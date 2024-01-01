Will you get into State University of New York at New Paltz?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into State University of New York at New Paltz.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for State University of New York at New Paltz’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

State University of New York at New Paltz Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into State University of New York at New Paltz.

School Average Average SAT 1117.5 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for State University of New York at New Paltz?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at State University of New York at New Paltz is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and State University of New York at New Paltz is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.